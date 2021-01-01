Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio vs Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
From $1600
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
From $630
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 58 against 45 watt-hours
- Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Better webcam recording quality
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- 36% sharper screen – 200 versus 147 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (114.4 vs 130 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 40GB)
Case
|Weight
|1.82 kg (4.01 lbs)
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|Width
|323.2 mm (12.72 inches)
|357 mm (14.06 inches)
|Height
|228.3 mm (8.99 inches)
|235 mm (9.25 inches)
|Thickness
|18.9 mm (0.74 inches)
|18.9 mm (0.74 inches)
|Area
|738 cm2 (114.4 inches2)
|839 cm2 (130.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.7%
|~73.9%
|Side bezels
|9.4 mm
|12.4 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Gray
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|14.4 inches
|15 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|200 ppi
|147 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|2400 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|1500:1
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|60 / 95 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1420
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4678
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1441
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5517
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|735-1463 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1035-1695 MHz
|1500 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.46 TFLOPS
|-
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|2560
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12.1
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|40 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3287
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|4x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|-
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
