You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery 58 Wh - 45 Wh 57 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H - AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U RAM - 16GB 32GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 58 against 45 watt-hours

Around 22% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

27% sharper screen – 200 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.82 kg (4.01 lbs) 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs) Dimensions 323.2 x 228.3 x 18.9 mm

12.72 x 8.99 x 0.74 inches 324 x 220.7 x 17.9-20.9 mm

12.76 x 8.69 x 0.7-0.82 inches Area 738 cm2 (114.4 inches2) 715 cm2 (110.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~75.5% Side bezels 9.4 mm 7.1 mm Colors Silver Black Transformer Yes No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level - 34.5 dB

Display 2400 x 1600 1920 x 1080 Size 14.4 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 200 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 2400 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1500:1 1200:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness Surface Laptop Studio +67% 500 nits ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 58 Wh 45 Wh 57 Wh Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 60 / 95 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 365 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 735-1463 MHz 0 MHz GPU boost clock 1035-1695 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS - Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units 2560 384 DirectX support 12 12.1 GPU performance Surface Laptop Studio 7.46 TFLOPS ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD) n/a

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC328 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 4x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 77.5 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint - Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.8 mm Touchpad Size - 10.0 x 5.6 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.