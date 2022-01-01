Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop Studio or ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio vs Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga

63 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
VS
51 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 226-308% higher FPS
  • Around 81% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 58 against 44.5 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 11% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 450 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 670 grams less (around 1.48 lbs)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop Studio
vs
ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga

Case

Weight 1.82 kg (4.01 lbs) 1.15 kg (2.54 lbs)
Dimensions 323.2 x 228.3 x 18.9 mm
12.72 x 8.99 x 0.74 inches		 297.5 x 232.2 x 11.5 mm
11.71 x 9.14 x 0.45 inches
Area 738 cm2 (114.4 inches2) 691 cm2 (107 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~78.6%
Side bezels 9.4 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 180° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 46.7 dB 35.8 dB

Display

Size 14.4 inches 13.5 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 201 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 3:2
Resolution 2400 x 1600 pixels 2256 x 1504 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1714:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 99.9% 94.9%
Adobe RGB profile 78.5% 61.1%
DCI-P3 color gamut 80.6% -
Response time 41 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:40 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 60 / 95 / 102 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 379 gramm 322 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 0.8-1.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 50 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1140 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 7.2 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 20
GPU performance
Surface Laptop Studio +411%
7.2 TFLOPS
ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3286
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 4x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 82.9 dB 77.8 dB
Microphones 2 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.35 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 8.0 cm 9.0 x 6.5 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
