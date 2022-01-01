Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio vs Lenovo Yoga 7i (14”)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 226-308% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 15% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Better webcam recording quality
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- 27% sharper screen – 200 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i (14”)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs)
- Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 68.7 against 58 watt-hours
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (106.6 vs 114.4 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.82 kg (4.01 lbs)
|1.43 kg (3.15 lbs)
|Dimensions
|323.2 x 228.3 x 18.9 mm
12.72 x 8.99 x 0.74 inches
|320.4 x 214.6 x 15.6-17.7 mm
12.61 x 8.45 x 0.61-0.7 inches
|Area
|738 cm2 (114.4 inches2)
|688 cm2 (106.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.7%
|~78.6%
|Side bezels
|9.4 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Gray
|Transformer
|Yes
|Yes
|Opening angle
|180°
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|46.7 dB
|46 dB
Display
|Size
|14.4 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|200 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|2400 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1714:1
|1044:1
|sRGB color space
|99.9%
|91.8%
|Adobe RGB profile
|78.5%
|67.4%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|80.6%
|70.9%
|Response time
|41 ms
|40 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|1:40 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|60 / 95 / 102 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|379 gramm
|345 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1427
1259
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4654
4286
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1441
1285
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5517
4814
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|50 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1140 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1410 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.2 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|4x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|82.9 dB
|85.5 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|12.0 x 8.0 cm
|10.5 x 7.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
