Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop Studio or Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio vs Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel)

66 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
VS
54 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2400 x 1600
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio and Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 236-322% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 27% sharper screen – 200 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (103.4 vs 114.4 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop Studio
vs
Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.82 kg (4.01 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
Dimensions 323.2 x 228.3 x 18.9 mm
12.72 x 8.99 x 0.74 inches		 320.6 x 208.1 x 14.9-15.4 mm
12.62 x 8.19 x 0.59-0.61 inches
Area 738 cm2 (114.4 inches2) 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~81%
Side bezels 9.4 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Silver Black, Gray, Red
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 29 dB

Display

Size 14.4 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2400 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 2646:1
sRGB color space 100% 97.4%
Adobe RGB profile - 68.1%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 66.3%
Response time - 42 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 60 / 95 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 243 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 735-1463 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1035-1695 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 2560 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Surface Laptop Studio +429%
7.46 TFLOPS
Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 4x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 72.4 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.1
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 vs Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
2. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) vs Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
3. Microsoft Surface Pro 8 vs Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
4. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 vs Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
5. Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 vs Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
6. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020) vs Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
7. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) vs Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel)
8. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel) vs Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel)
9. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") vs Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel)
10. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) vs Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel) and Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio or ask any questions
EnglishРусский