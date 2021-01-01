Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio vs Laptop 4 15
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
From $1600
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
From $1299
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 188-256% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 58 against 47.4 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- Provides 32% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 380 nits
- Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (114.4 vs 128.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.82 kg (4.01 lbs)
|1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
|Width
|323.2 mm (12.72 inches)
|339.5 mm (13.37 inches)
|Height
|228.3 mm (8.99 inches)
|244 mm (9.61 inches)
|Thickness
|18.9 mm (0.74 inches)
|14.7 mm (0.58 inches)
|Area
|738 cm2 (114.4 inches2)
|828 cm2 (128.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.7%
|~80.9%
|Side bezels
|9.4 mm
|11.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|40 dB
Display
|Size
|14.4 inches
|15 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|200 ppi
|200 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|3:2
|Resolution
|2400 x 1600 pixels
|2496 x 1664 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1500:1
|1558:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|97.7%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|62%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|65.1%
|Response time
|-
|45 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:20 hr
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|60 / 95 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|306 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|1.2-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1500
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Surface Laptop 4 15 +10%
5196
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1457
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5691
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|735-1463 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1035-1695 MHz
|1100-1400 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.46 TFLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|2560
|768
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|4x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|78.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|-
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.3 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
