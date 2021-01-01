Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop Studio or Surface Laptop 4 15 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio vs Laptop 4 15

68 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
VS
57 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
From $1600
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
From $1299
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i7 1185G7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio and Laptop 4 15 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 188-256% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 58 against 47.4 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 32% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 380 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (114.4 vs 128.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop Studio
vs
Surface Laptop 4 15

Case

Weight 1.82 kg (4.01 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
Width 323.2 mm (12.72 inches) 339.5 mm (13.37 inches)
Height 228.3 mm (8.99 inches) 244 mm (9.61 inches)
Thickness 18.9 mm (0.74 inches) 14.7 mm (0.58 inches)
Area 738 cm2 (114.4 inches2) 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~80.9%
Side bezels 9.4 mm 11.3 mm
Colors Silver Black, Gold, Gray, Blue
Transformer Yes No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 40 dB

Display

Size 14.4 inches 15 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 200 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 3:2
Resolution 2400 x 1600 pixels 2496 x 1664 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 1558:1
sRGB color space 100% 97.7%
Adobe RGB profile - 62%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 65.1%
Response time - 45 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:20 hr
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 60 / 95 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 306 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 1.2-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.8 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 735-1463 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1035-1695 MHz 1100-1400 MHz
FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 2560 768
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Surface Laptop Studio +341%
7.46 TFLOPS
Surface Laptop 4 15
1.69 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 78.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

