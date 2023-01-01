You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Apple M2 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus Includes an old-school USB-A port

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 630 grams less (around 1.39 lbs)

Display has support for touch input

18% sharper screen – 267 versus 227 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (91 vs 100.1 square inches) Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) Can run popular games at about 141-193% higher FPS

Around 2.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 58.2 against 48.9 watt-hours

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.77 kg (1.7 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 292 x 201 x 8.5 mm

11.5 x 7.91 x 0.33 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches Area 587 cm2 (91 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~79.4% Side bezels 16.1 mm 8.8 mm Colors Black, Silver Silver, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Passive Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans - 1 Noise level - 49 dB

Display 2736 x 1824 2560 x 1600 Size 12.3 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 267 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2736 x 1824 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1658:1 sRGB color space 96.8% 100% Adobe RGB profile 63.7% 87.9% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.8% Response time 35 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Surface Pro 7 Plus 400 nits MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 48.9 Wh 58.2 Wh Full charging time 1:40 hr 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 65 W 67 W Weigh of AC adapter 255 grams 274 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 32 GPU performance Surface Pro 7 Plus 0.84 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) +257% 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x4 GB - Clock 4267 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x1.6W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 75.2 dB 81.9 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.1 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.1 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

