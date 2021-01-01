Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Pro 7 Plus or MacBook Pro 16 (2019) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus
VS
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus
From $749
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
From $2399
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU -
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1270 grams less (around 2.8 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 33% more compact case (91 vs 136.4 square inches)
  • 18% sharper screen – 267 versus 226 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 155-211% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~104%) battery – 100 against 48.9 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Pro 7 Plus
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

Case

Weight 0.77 kg (1.7 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Width 292 mm (11.5 inches) 357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 201 mm (7.91 inches) 245.9 mm (9.68 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 16 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 587 cm2 (91 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~84.3%
Side bezels 16.1 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Passive Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5616 RPM
Noise level - 46.1 dB

Display

Size 12.3 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 267 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2736 x 1824 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1331:1
sRGB color space 96.8% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 63.7% 88.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.4%
Response time 35 ms 43 ms
Max. brightness
Surface Pro 7 Plus
400 nits
MacBook Pro 16 (2019) +25%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 0 W 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 255 gramm 359 gramm

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x1.6W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 75.2 dB 82.3 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1000 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1250 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 4 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 384 1280
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 2666 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable No No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

