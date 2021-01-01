You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1120 grams less (around 2.47 lbs)

89% sharper screen – 267 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits

Much smaller footprint: 32% more compact case (91 vs 133.4 square inches) Advantages of the ASUS Chromebook Flip C536/CX5 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 57 against 48.9 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.77 kg (1.7 lbs) 1.89 kg (4.17 lbs) Dimensions 292 x 201 x 8.5 mm

11.5 x 7.91 x 0.33 inches 357.6 x 240.8 x 18.5 mm

14.08 x 9.48 x 0.73 inches Area 587 cm2 (91 inches2) 861 cm2 (133.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~77.9% Side bezels 16.1 mm 6.1 mm Colors Black, Silver White Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Passive Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans - 2

Display 2736 x 1824 1920 x 1080 Size 12.3 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 267 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 2736 x 1824 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1200:1 - sRGB color space 96.8% - Adobe RGB profile 63.7% - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness Surface Pro 7 Plus +60% 400 nits Chromebook Flip C536/CX5 250 nits

Battery Capacity 48.9 Wh 57 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 0 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter 255 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.73 Gbps Shading units 384 384 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Surface Pro 7 Plus 0.84 TFLOPS Chromebook Flip C536/CX5 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4267 MHz 3733 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 128GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x1.6W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 75.2 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.