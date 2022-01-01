You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2736 x 1824 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)

58% sharper screen – 267 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 273-372% higher FPS

Around 5.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 56 against 48.9 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.77 kg (1.7 lbs) 1.18 kg (2.6 lbs) Dimensions 292 x 201 x 8.5 mm

11.5 x 7.91 x 0.33 inches 302 x 204 x 12.0 mm

11.89 x 8.03 x 0.47 inches Area 587 cm2 (91 inches2) 616 cm2 (95.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~84.5% Side bezels 16.1 mm 6.7 mm Colors Black, Silver Black Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Passive Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans - 2 Noise level - 35 dB

Display 2736 x 1824 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 12.3 inches 13.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 267 ppi 169 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2736 x 1824 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1200:1 - sRGB color space 96.8% 100% Adobe RGB profile 63.7% - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness Surface Pro 7 Plus 400 nits ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 48.9 Wh 56 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 0 W 100 W Weigh of AC adapter 255 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W 40 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 938 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1223 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 40 GPU performance Surface Pro 7 Plus 0.84 TFLOPS ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) +496% 5.01 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4267 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x1.6W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 75.2 dB - Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.