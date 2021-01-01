Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Pro 7 Plus or ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus vs ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus
VS
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus
From $749
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus and ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus
  • Easier to carry: weighs 370 grams less (around 0.82 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 61% sharper screen – 267 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 67 against 48.9 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Pro 7 Plus
vs
ZenBook 13 OLED UM325

Case

Weight 0.77 kg (1.7 lbs) 1.14 kg (2.51 lbs)
Width 292 mm (11.5 inches) 304.2 mm (11.98 inches)
Height 201 mm (7.91 inches) 203 mm (7.99 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 13.9 mm (0.55 inches)
Area 587 cm2 (91 inches2) 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~78.9%
Side bezels 16.1 mm 4.9 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver, Pink
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Passive Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 1
Noise level - 39 dB

Display

Size 12.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 267 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2736 x 1824 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 96.8% -
Adobe RGB profile 63.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 0 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 255 gramm -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.6W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 75.2 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS -
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 384 448
DirectX support 12 12.1

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes No

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

