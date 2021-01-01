Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Pro 7 Plus or Inspiron 13 7306 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus vs Dell Inspiron 13 7306

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
  • 89% sharper screen – 267 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (91 vs 97.6 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 7306
  • Can run popular games at about 154-210% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 39% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 56 against 48.9 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case

Weight 0.77 kg (1.7 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
Width 292 mm (11.5 inches) 305.2 mm (12.02 inches)
Height 201 mm (7.91 inches) 206.4 mm (8.13 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 15.9-16.7 mm (0.63-0.66 inches)
Area 587 cm2 (91 inches2) 630 cm2 (97.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~106.5%
Side bezels 16.1 mm -20.1 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Passive Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 1

Display

Size 12.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 267 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2736 x 1824 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 96.8% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 63.7% -
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Surface Pro 7 Plus +33%
400 nits
Inspiron 13 7306
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 0 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 255 gramm -

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.6W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 75.2 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 4 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 384 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 2933 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 1

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

