Display 2736 x 1824
CPU
RAM
Storage

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus and Dell XPS 13 9310 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 58% sharper screen – 267 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Laptop:
Surface Pro 7 Plus
vs
XPS 13 9310

Case

Weight 0.77 kg (1.7 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Width 292 mm (11.5 inches) 296 mm (11.65 inches)
Height 201 mm (7.91 inches) 199 mm (7.83 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 15 mm (0.59 inches)
Area 587 cm2 (91 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~88.4%
Side bezels 16.1 mm 3.7 mm
Colors Black, Silver White, Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Passive Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 2
Noise level - 36.6 dB

Display

Size 12.3 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 267 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2736 x 1824 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 96.8% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 63.7% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
Surface Pro 7 Plus
400 nits
XPS 13 9310 +25%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 7.6 V
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 0 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter 255 gramm 218 gramm

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.6W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 75.2 dB 84.6 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.2 x 6.4 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 384 384
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

0 (0%)
0 (0%)
