Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
- Display has support for touch input
- 58% sharper screen – 267 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 83% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Case
|Weight
|0.77 kg (1.7 lbs)
|1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
|Dimensions
|292 x 201 x 8.5 mm
11.5 x 7.91 x 0.33 inches
|295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm
11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches
|Area
|587 cm2 (91 inches2)
|589 cm2 (91.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.7%
|~88.4%
|Side bezels
|16.1 mm
|3.4 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Blue, Burgundy
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Passive
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
Display
|Size
|12.3 inches
|13.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|267 ppi
|169 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|2736 x 1824 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|96.8%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|63.7%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|45 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|255 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|1.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|2
|10
|Threads
|4
|12
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1196
XPS 13 9315 +18%
1412
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2415
XPS 13 9315 +162%
6323
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1250
XPS 13 9315 +5%
1314
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2969
XPS 13 9315 +83%
5436
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|12
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC1319D
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x1.6W
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Loudness
|75.2 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.1
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.1
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|No
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
