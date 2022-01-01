Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Pro 7 Plus or XPS 13 Plus 9320 – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 58% sharper screen – 267 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 55 against 48.9 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Case

Weight 0.77 kg (1.7 lbs) 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs)
Dimensions 292 x 201 x 8.5 mm
11.5 x 7.91 x 0.33 inches		 295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm
11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches
Area 587 cm2 (91 inches2) 588 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~88.6%
Side bezels 16.1 mm 3.3 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Passive Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 2

Display

Size 12.3 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 267 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2736 x 1824 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 2000:1
sRGB color space 96.8% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 63.7% -
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Surface Pro 7 Plus
400 nits
XPS 13 Plus 9320 +25%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.55 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 0 W 60 W
Weigh of AC adapter 255 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 2 12
Threads 4 16
L3 Cache 6 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 20
GPU performance
Surface Pro 7 Plus
0.84 TFLOPS
XPS 13 Plus 9320 +68%
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC1319D
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x1.6W 2x2W, 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 75.2 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.1 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.1 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.2 x 6.4 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

