Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus vs Dell XPS 15 9500
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus
From $749
Dell XPS 15 9500
From $1149
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
81
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1060 grams less (around 2.34 lbs)
- Display has support for touch input
- 84% sharper screen – 267 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (91 vs 122.6 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9500
- Can run popular games at about 144-197% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 56 against 48.9 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|0.77 kg (1.7 lbs)
|1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
|Width
|292 mm (11.5 inches)
|344 mm (13.54 inches)
|Height
|201 mm (7.91 inches)
|230 mm (9.06 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|18 mm (0.71 inches)
|Area
|587 cm2 (91 inches2)
|791 cm2 (122.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.7%
|~89.2%
|Side bezels
|16.1 mm
|4 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
|Cooling system
|Passive
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|5000 RPM
|Noise level
|-
|46 dB
Display
|Size
|12.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|267 ppi
|145 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|2736 x 1824 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1650:1
|sRGB color space
|96.8%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|63.7%
|89.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|94%
|Response time
|35 ms
|43 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|3:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|0 W
|90 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|255 gramm
|481 gramm
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x1.6W
|2x5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Loudness
|75.2 dB
|84.2 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.3 mm
|Size
|-
|15.0 x 9.0 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Surface Pro 7 Plus +11%
1208
1091
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2693
XPS 15 9500 +27%
3414
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
450
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2118
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1485 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|384
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1