Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus vs Dell XPS 15 9500

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus
VS
Dell XPS 15 9500
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus
From $749
Dell XPS 15 9500
From $1149
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2736 x 1824
Battery 48.9 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus and Dell XPS 15 9500 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1060 grams less (around 2.34 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 84% sharper screen – 267 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (91 vs 122.6 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9500
  • Can run popular games at about 144-197% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 56 against 48.9 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Pro 7 Plus
vs
XPS 15 9500

Case

Weight 0.77 kg (1.7 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
Width 292 mm (11.5 inches) 344 mm (13.54 inches)
Height 201 mm (7.91 inches) 230 mm (9.06 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 18 mm (0.71 inches)
Area 587 cm2 (91 inches2) 791 cm2 (122.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~89.2%
Side bezels 16.1 mm 4 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Passive Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5000 RPM
Noise level - 46 dB

Display

Size 12.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 267 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2736 x 1824 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1650:1
sRGB color space 96.8% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 63.7% 89.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 94%
Response time 35 ms 43 ms
Max. brightness
Surface Pro 7 Plus
400 nits
XPS 15 9500 +25%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 0 W 90 W
Weigh of AC adapter 255 gramm 481 gramm

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.6W 2x5W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 75.2 dB 84.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.1
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 4 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 384 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 2933 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

