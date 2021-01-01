Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Pro 7 Plus or EliteBook x360 1040 G8 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus vs HP EliteBook x360 1040 G8

53 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus
VS
55 out of 100
HP EliteBook x360 1040 G8
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus
From $749
HP EliteBook x360 1040 G8
From $1839

Display 2736 x 1824
Battery 48.9 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus and HP EliteBook x360 1040 G8 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability


Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)
  • 70% sharper screen – 267 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (91 vs 100.4 square inches)
Advantages of the HP EliteBook x360 1040 G8
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 54 against 48.9 watt-hours
  • Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits



Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Pro 7 Plus
vs
EliteBook x360 1040 G8

Case

Weight 0.77 kg (1.7 lbs) 1.21 kg (2.67 lbs)
Width 292 mm (11.5 inches) 319 mm (12.56 inches)
Height 201 mm (7.91 inches) 203 mm (7.99 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 16.6 mm (0.65 inches)
Area 587 cm2 (91 inches2) 648 cm2 (100.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~83.4%
Side bezels 16.1 mm 4.6 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Passive Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans - 1

Display

Size 12.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 267 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2736 x 1824 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 96.8% -
Adobe RGB profile 63.7% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
Surface Pro 7 Plus
400 nits
EliteBook x360 1040 G8 +150%
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 0 W 65 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 255 gramm -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.6W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 75.2 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 384 640
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB -
Clock 4267 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable No No
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes



So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

