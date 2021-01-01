Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus vs HP ENVY 13
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus
HP ENVY 13
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
73
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
43
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
42
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
63
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
67
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
91
NanoReview Score
56
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 540 grams less (around 1.19 lbs)
- Display has support for touch input
- 61% sharper screen – 267 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP ENVY 13
- Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|0.77 kg (1.7 lbs)
|1.31 kg (2.89 lbs)
|Width
|292 mm (11.5 inches)
|306.5 mm (12.07 inches)
|Height
|201 mm (7.91 inches)
|194.5 mm (7.66 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|17 mm (0.67 inches)
|Area
|587 cm2 (91 inches2)
|596 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.7%
|~81.8%
|Side bezels
|16.1 mm
|6.1 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Silver, Gold
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Passive
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|-
|1
Display
|Size
|12.3 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|267 ppi
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|2736 x 1824 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|96.8%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|63.7%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Right
|Charge power
|0 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|255 gramm
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x1.6W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|75.2 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1208
ENVY 13 +8%
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2693
ENVY 13 +61%
4346
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
|Shading units
|384
|896
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|-
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|-
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
