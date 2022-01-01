You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2736 x 1824 - 2160 x 1350 (Non-Touch) 2160 x 1350 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 1130G7 Intel Core i5 1140G7 Intel Core i7 1160G7 Intel Core i7 1180G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus Includes an old-school USB-A port

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)

Display has support for touch input

36% sharper screen – 267 versus 196 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 33% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.77 kg (1.7 lbs) 0.9 kg (1.98 lbs) Dimensions 292 x 201 x 8.5 mm

11.5 x 7.91 x 0.33 inches 292.8 x 207.7 x 13.8-17.2 mm

11.53 x 8.18 x 0.54-0.68 inches Area 587 cm2 (91 inches2) 608 cm2 (94.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~80.6% Side bezels 16.1 mm 6.4 mm Colors Black, Silver Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Passive Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans - 1 Noise level - 37.5 dB

Display 2736 x 1824 2160 x 1350 (Non-Touch) 2160 x 1350 (Touch) Size 12.3 inches 13 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 267 ppi 196 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2736 x 1824 pixels 2160 x 1350 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1700:1 sRGB color space 96.8% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile 63.7% 65.7% DCI-P3 color gamut - 70.4% Response time 35 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Surface Pro 7 Plus 400 nits ThinkPad X1 Nano +13% 450 nits

Battery Capacity 48.9 Wh 48 Wh Full charging time - 1:15 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 0 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 255 gramm 323 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 20 GPU performance Surface Pro 7 Plus 0.84 TFLOPS ThinkPad X1 Nano +68% 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4267 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x1.6W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 75.2 dB 86.4 dB Microphones 2 4

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.1 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.1 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 10.0 x 5.6 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

