Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)
- Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 48.9 against 42 watt-hours
- 42% sharper screen – 267 versus 188 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X12
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|0.77 kg (1.7 lbs)
|1.1 kg (2.43 lbs)
|Width
|292 mm (11.5 inches)
|283.3 mm (11.15 inches)
|Height
|201 mm (7.91 inches)
|203.5 mm (8.01 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|14.5 mm (0.57 inches)
|Area
|587 cm2 (91 inches2)
|577 cm2 (89.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.7%
|~78.1%
|Side bezels
|16.1 mm
|11.7 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Passive
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|1
|Noise level
|-
|37 dB
Display
|Size
|12.3 inches
|12.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|267 ppi
|188 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|3:2
|Resolution
|2736 x 1824 pixels
|1920 x 1280 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1822:1
|sRGB color space
|96.8%
|99.2%
|Adobe RGB profile
|63.7%
|68.8%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|67%
|Response time
|35 ms
|50 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:20 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|0 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|255 gramm
|322 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|1.5-2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1207
1174
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Surface Pro 7 Plus +19%
2258
1899
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|4267 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|-
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x1.6W
|2x3W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|75.2 dB
|75.1 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.35 mm
|Size
|-
|10.0 x 5.5 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
