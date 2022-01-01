Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Pro 7 Plus or ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus vs Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel)

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus and Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 420 grams less (around 0.93 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 48.9 against 41 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 57% sharper screen – 267 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (91 vs 102.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Pro 7 Plus
vs
ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel)

Case

Weight 0.77 kg (1.7 lbs) 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs)
Dimensions 292 x 201 x 8.5 mm
11.5 x 7.91 x 0.33 inches		 305.8 x 217 x 18 mm
12.04 x 8.54 x 0.71 inches
Area 587 cm2 (91 inches2) 664 cm2 (102.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~77.3%
Side bezels 16.1 mm 9.7 mm
Colors Black, Silver Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Passive Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 1
Noise level - 37.4 dB

Display

Size 12.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 267 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2736 x 1824 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1333:1
sRGB color space 96.8% 99.7%
Adobe RGB profile 63.7% 71.1%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 71.1%
Response time 35 ms 24 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:50 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 0 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 255 gramm 365 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 6 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.6W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 75.2 dB 77.4 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.1 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

