Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus vs Book 3 15"

CPU Intel Core i7 1065G7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus and Book 3 15" important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1130 grams less (around 2.49 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 32% more compact case (91 vs 133.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 15"
  • Can run popular games at about 213-291% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~68%) battery – 82 against 48.9 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Pro 7 Plus
vs
Surface Book 3 15"

Case

Weight 0.77 kg (1.7 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Width 292 mm (11.5 inches) 343 mm (13.5 inches)
Height 201 mm (7.91 inches) 251 mm (9.88 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 15-23 mm (0.59-0.91 inches)
Area 587 cm2 (91 inches2) 861 cm2 (133.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~77.8%
Side bezels 16.1 mm 13 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Passive Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 2
Noise level - 34 dB

Display

Size 12.3 inches 15 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 267 ppi 260 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 3:2
Resolution 2736 x 1824 pixels 3240 x 2160 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1600:1
sRGB color space 96.8% 93%
Adobe RGB profile 63.7% 58%
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 0 W 127 W
Weigh of AC adapter 255 gramm 452 gramm

Sound

Audio chip - Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.6W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 75.2 dB 65.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.55 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 3.9 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1140 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1335 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 4.101 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 6 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 384 1536
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No No
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

