Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus vs Book 3 15"
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus
From $749
Microsoft Surface Book 3 15"
From $2299
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1130 grams less (around 2.49 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 32% more compact case (91 vs 133.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 15"
- Can run popular games at about 213-291% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a much bigger (~68%) battery – 82 against 48.9 watt-hours
Laptop:
Case
|Weight
|0.77 kg (1.7 lbs)
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Width
|292 mm (11.5 inches)
|343 mm (13.5 inches)
|Height
|201 mm (7.91 inches)
|251 mm (9.88 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|15-23 mm (0.59-0.91 inches)
|Area
|587 cm2 (91 inches2)
|861 cm2 (133.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.7%
|~77.8%
|Side bezels
|16.1 mm
|13 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
|Cooling system
|Passive
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|2
|Noise level
|-
|34 dB
Display
|Size
|12.3 inches
|15 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|267 ppi
|260 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|3:2
|Resolution
|2736 x 1824 pixels
|3240 x 2160 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1600:1
|sRGB color space
|96.8%
|93%
|Adobe RGB profile
|63.7%
|58%
|Response time
|35 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|0 W
|127 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|255 gramm
|452 gramm
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x1.6W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|75.2 dB
|65.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.55 mm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1208
1217
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2693
Surface Book 3 15" +41%
3784
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1543
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1140 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1335 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|4.101 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|192 bit
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|384
|1536
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
