Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus vs Laptop 3 15

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus
VS
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus
From $749
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15
From $1199
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus and Laptop 3 15 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 770 grams less (around 1.7 lbs)
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (91 vs 128.3 square inches)
  • 34% sharper screen – 267 versus 200 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Pro 7 Plus
vs
Surface Laptop 3 15

Case

Weight 0.77 kg (1.7 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
Width 292 mm (11.5 inches) 339.5 mm (13.37 inches)
Height 201 mm (7.91 inches) 244 mm (9.61 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 14.6 mm (0.57 inches)
Area 587 cm2 (91 inches2) 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~80.9%
Side bezels 16.1 mm 11.3 mm
Colors Black, Silver Black, Gold, Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Passive Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 2
Noise level - 39 dB

Display

Size 12.3 inches 15 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 267 ppi 200 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 3:2
Resolution 2736 x 1824 pixels 2496 x 1664 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1042:1
sRGB color space 96.8% 99.4%
Adobe RGB profile 63.7% 63.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 75%
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 0 W 60 W
Weigh of AC adapter 255 gramm 287 gramm

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.6W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 75.2 dB 79.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 7.6 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 3.7 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS -
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 384 512
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 5120x3200 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable No No
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

