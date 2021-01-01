Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus vs Laptop 3 15
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus
From $749
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15
From $1199
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 770 grams less (around 1.7 lbs)
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (91 vs 128.3 square inches)
- 34% sharper screen – 267 versus 200 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|0.77 kg (1.7 lbs)
|1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
|Width
|292 mm (11.5 inches)
|339.5 mm (13.37 inches)
|Height
|201 mm (7.91 inches)
|244 mm (9.61 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|14.6 mm (0.57 inches)
|Area
|587 cm2 (91 inches2)
|828 cm2 (128.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.7%
|~80.9%
|Side bezels
|16.1 mm
|11.3 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|150°
|Cooling system
|Passive
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|2
|Noise level
|-
|39 dB
Display
|Size
|12.3 inches
|15 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|267 ppi
|200 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|3:2
|Resolution
|2736 x 1824 pixels
|2496 x 1664 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1042:1
|sRGB color space
|96.8%
|99.4%
|Adobe RGB profile
|63.7%
|63.4%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|75%
|Response time
|35 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|0 W
|60 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|255 gramm
|287 gramm
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x1.6W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|75.2 dB
|79.8 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 7.6 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Surface Pro 7 Plus +12%
1208
1074
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2693
Surface Laptop 3 15 +30%
3495
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1233
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|-
|Memory size
|0 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|384
|512
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|-
|5120x3200 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
