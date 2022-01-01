Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus vs Laptop Go 2
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 470 grams less (around 1.04 lbs)
- Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 48.9 against 41 watt-hours
- 79% sharper screen – 267 versus 149 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 21% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 330 nits
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2
- Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|0.77 kg (1.7 lbs)
|1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
|Dimensions
|292 x 201 x 8.5 mm
11.5 x 7.91 x 0.33 inches
|278.2 x 206.2 x 15.7 mm
10.95 x 8.12 x 0.62 inches
|Area
|587 cm2 (91 inches2)
|574 cm2 (88.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.7%
|~79.8%
|Side bezels
|16.1 mm
|8 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Silver, Blue, Green, Yellow
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Passive
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|1
Display
|Size
|12.3 inches
|12.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|267 ppi
|149 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|3:2
|Resolution
|2736 x 1824 pixels
|1536 x 1024 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1200:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|96.8%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|63.7%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Right
|Right
|Charge power
|0 W
|39 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|255 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1159
Surface Laptop Go 2 +11%
1288
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2414
Surface Laptop Go 2 +78%
4289
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1305
1312
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2408
Surface Laptop Go 2 +103%
4878
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|12
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x2 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|-
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x1.6W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|75.2 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.1
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.1
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|-
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
