You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Celeron N4020 Intel Celeron N4120 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 4GB 8GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB - 64GB 128GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus Can run popular games at about 275-375% higher FPS

Around 3.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

98% sharper screen – 267 versus 135 pixels per inch (PPI)

Display has support for touch input

Backlit keyboard Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop SE Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (84.9 vs 91 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.77 kg (1.7 lbs) 1.11 kg (2.45 lbs) Dimensions 292 x 201 x 8.5 mm

11.5 x 7.91 x 0.33 inches 283.7 x 193 x 17.85 mm

11.17 x 7.6 x 0.7 inches Area 587 cm2 (91 inches2) 548 cm2 (84.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~67.8% Side bezels 16.1 mm 13.4 mm Colors Black, Silver White Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Passive Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans - 1

Display 2736 x 1824 1366 x 768 Size 12.3 inches 11.6 inches Type IPS LCD TFT VA Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 267 ppi 135 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 2736 x 1824 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy - Display tests Contrast 1200:1 - sRGB color space 96.8% - Adobe RGB profile 63.7% - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness Surface Pro 7 Plus 400 nits Surface Laptop SE n/a

Battery Capacity 48.9 Wh 0 Wh Battery type Li-Ion - Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Right Left Charge power 0 W 40 W Weigh of AC adapter 255 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel UHD Graphics 600 TGP 15 W 5 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 200 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 0 Gbps Shading units 384 96 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Surface Pro 7 Plus +500% 0.84 TFLOPS Surface Laptop SE 0.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 4GB 8GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 4267 MHz - Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 64GB 128GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) - Storage type SSD (M2) - Channels 1x128 GB 1x64 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes No

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x1.6W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 75.2 dB - Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.0 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.0 Thunderbolt No No HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes No Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.