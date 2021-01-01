Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus vs Laptop Studio
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus
From $749
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
From $1600
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1050 grams less (around 2.32 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (91 vs 114.4 square inches)
- 34% sharper screen – 267 versus 200 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
- Can run popular games at about 433-591% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 58 against 48.9 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|0.77 kg (1.7 lbs)
|1.82 kg (4.01 lbs)
|Width
|292 mm (11.5 inches)
|323.2 mm (12.72 inches)
|Height
|201 mm (7.91 inches)
|228.3 mm (8.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|18.9 mm (0.74 inches)
|Area
|587 cm2 (91 inches2)
|738 cm2 (114.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.7%
|~83.7%
|Side bezels
|16.1 mm
|9.4 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Cooling system
|Passive
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|-
|2
Display
|Size
|12.3 inches
|14.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|267 ppi
|200 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|3:2
|Resolution
|2736 x 1824 pixels
|2400 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1500:1
|sRGB color space
|96.8%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|63.7%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Right
|Charge power
|0 W
|60 / 95 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|255 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1163
1438
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2462
4740
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1305
1441
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2408
Surface Laptop Studio +129%
5517
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|735-1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1035-1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|7.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|2560
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|-
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x1.6W
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|75.2 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Mechanical
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
