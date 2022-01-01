Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Pro 7 or Spin 5 (SP513-55N) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 vs Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N)

54 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Pro 7
VS
50 out of 100
Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N)
Microsoft Surface Pro 7
Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)
  • Backlit keyboard
  • 33% sharper screen – 267 versus 201 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (91 vs 109.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N)
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 56 against 45 watt-hours
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Pro 7
vs
Spin 5 (SP513-55N)

Case

Weight 0.77 kg (1.7 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Dimensions 292 x 201 x 8.5 mm
11.5 x 7.91 x 0.33 inches		 300 x 235 x 14.9 mm
11.81 x 9.25 x 0.59 inches
Area 587 cm2 (91 inches2) 705 cm2 (109.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~77%
Side bezels 16.1 mm 7.3 mm
Colors Black, Silver Gray
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 175° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Passive Active
Vapor chamber No No

Display

Size 12.3 inches 13.5 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 267 ppi 201 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 3:2
Resolution 2736 x 1824 pixels 2256 x 1504 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1001:1 -
sRGB color space 93.2% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 60.3% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 0 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 281 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 4 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS - 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 1.87 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 256 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 4 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x2 GB -
Clock 1866 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.6W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 78.3 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes No
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

