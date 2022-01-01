You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i3 1005G1 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)

Backlit keyboard

33% sharper screen – 267 versus 201 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (91 vs 109.3 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N) Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 56 against 45 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.77 kg (1.7 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) Dimensions 292 x 201 x 8.5 mm

11.5 x 7.91 x 0.33 inches 300 x 235 x 14.9 mm

11.81 x 9.25 x 0.59 inches Area 587 cm2 (91 inches2) 705 cm2 (109.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~77% Side bezels 16.1 mm 7.3 mm Colors Black, Silver Gray Transformer No Yes Opening angle 175° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Passive Active Vapor chamber No No

Display 2736 x 1824 2256 x 1504 Size 12.3 inches 13.5 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 267 ppi 201 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 3:2 Resolution 2736 x 1824 pixels 2256 x 1504 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1001:1 - sRGB color space 93.2% 100% Adobe RGB profile 60.3% - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness Surface Pro 7 400 nits Spin 5 (SP513-55N) n/a

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 56 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Right Left Charge power 0 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 281 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics G1 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS - 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 1.87 Gbps 3.73 Gbps Shading units (cores) 256 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 4 20 GPU performance Surface Pro 7 n/a Spin 5 (SP513-55N) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x2 GB - Clock 1866 MHz 3733 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 2

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x1.6W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 78.3 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes No Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

