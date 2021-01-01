Surface Pro 7 or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1330 grams less (around 2.93 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 33% more compact case (91 vs 136.7 square inches) Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~122%) battery – 100 against 45 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits

Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.77 kg (1.7 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 292 x 201 x 8.5 mm

11.5 x 7.91 x 0.33 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 587 cm2 (91 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~86.2% Side bezels 16.1 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black, Silver Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 175° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Passive Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans - 2

Display 2736 x 1824 3456 x 2234 Size 12.3 inches 16.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 267 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2736 x 1824 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1001:1 - sRGB color space 93.2% - Adobe RGB profile 60.3% - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness Surface Pro 7 400 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +150% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 100 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 0 W 140 W Weigh of AC adapter 281 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics G1 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 15 W 30 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS - 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory bus - 256 bit Memory speed 1.87 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units 256 2048 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance Surface Pro 7 n/a MacBook Pro 16 (2021) 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x2 GB 4x4 GB Clock 1866 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable No No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS - Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x1.6W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 78.3 dB - Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

