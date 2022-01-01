Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Pro 7 or ZenBook 14 UM425 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 vs ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425

54 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Pro 7
VS
53 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
Microsoft Surface Pro 7
ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
Display 2736 x 1824
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 70% sharper screen – 267 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (91 vs 103.8 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
  • Around 2.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~49%) battery – 67 against 45 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Pro 7
vs
ZenBook 14 UM425

Case

Weight 0.77 kg (1.7 lbs) 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs)
Dimensions 292 x 201 x 8.5 mm
11.5 x 7.91 x 0.33 inches		 319 x 210 x 15.8 mm
12.56 x 8.27 x 0.62 inches
Area 587 cm2 (91 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~80.6%
Side bezels 16.1 mm 4.6 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 175° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Passive Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 1

Display

Size 12.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 267 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2736 x 1824 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1001:1 -
sRGB color space 93.2% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 60.3% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
Surface Pro 7
400 nits
ZenBook 14 UM425
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 0 W 65 / 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter 281 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.4 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 4 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS - 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 1.87 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 256 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 4 32
GPU performance
Surface Pro 7
n/a
ZenBook 14 UM425
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x2 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 1866 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.6W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 78.3 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

