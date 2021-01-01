Microsoft Surface Pro 7 vs Dell Inspiron 15 7506
Microsoft Surface Pro 7
Dell Inspiron 15 7506
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1130 grams less (around 2.49 lbs)
- 89% sharper screen – 267 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 48% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 270 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 31% more compact case (91 vs 131.6 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 7506
- Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 53 against 45 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|0.77 kg (1.7 lbs)
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Width
|292 mm (11.5 inches)
|356.2 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|201 mm (7.91 inches)
|238.4 mm (9.39 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|16.4-17.9 mm (0.65-0.7 inches)
|Area
|587 cm2 (91 inches2)
|849 cm2 (131.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.7%
|~79%
|Side bezels
|16.1 mm
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|175°
|360°
|Cooling system
|Passive
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|1
|Noise level
|-
|47 dB
Display
|Size
|12.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|267 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|2736 x 1824 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1001:1
|600:1
|sRGB color space
|93.2%
|97%
|Adobe RGB profile
|60.3%
|62.9%
|Response time
|35 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|15.2 V
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|4:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|0 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|281 gramm
|294 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
933
Inspiron 15 7506 +37%
1281
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1793
Inspiron 15 7506 +134%
4193
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
390
Inspiron 15 7506 +35%
528
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
899
Inspiron 15 7506 +109%
1881
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1650 MHz
|FLOPS
|0 TFLOPS
|2.534 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR4
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|1.87 Gbps
|~4.3 Gbps
|Shading units
|256
|768
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x2 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|1866 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x1.6W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|78.3 dB
|81.6 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|-
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|-
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
