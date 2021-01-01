Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Pro 7 or Inspiron 15 7506 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 vs Dell Inspiron 15 7506

59 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Pro 7
VS
65 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 7506
Microsoft Surface Pro 7
From $749
Dell Inspiron 15 7506
From $749
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and Dell Inspiron 15 7506 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1130 grams less (around 2.49 lbs)
  • 89% sharper screen – 267 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 48% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 270 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 31% more compact case (91 vs 131.6 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 7506
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 53 against 45 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Pro 7
vs
Inspiron 15 7506

Case

Weight 0.77 kg (1.7 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Width 292 mm (11.5 inches) 356.2 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 201 mm (7.91 inches) 238.4 mm (9.39 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 16.4-17.9 mm (0.65-0.7 inches)
Area 587 cm2 (91 inches2) 849 cm2 (131.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~79%
Side bezels 16.1 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Black, Silver Black, Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 175° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Passive Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 1
Noise level - 47 dB

Display

Size 12.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 267 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2736 x 1824 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1001:1 600:1
sRGB color space 93.2% 97%
Adobe RGB profile 60.3% 62.9%
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Surface Pro 7 +48%
400 nits
Inspiron 15 7506
270 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Full charging time 1:30 hr 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 0 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 281 gramm 294 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 4 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1650 MHz
FLOPS 0 TFLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memoty type LPDDR4X GDDR4
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 1.87 Gbps ~4.3 Gbps
Shading units 256 768
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Surface Pro 7
n/a
Inspiron 15 7506
2.534 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x2 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 1866 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.6W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 78.3 dB 81.6 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go or Microsoft Surface Pro 7
2. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 or Microsoft Surface Pro 7
3. Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5 or Microsoft Surface Pro 7
4. Dell XPS 15 9500 or Dell Inspiron 15 7506
5. Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) or Dell Inspiron 15 7506
6. Dell Inspiron 15 5502 or Dell Inspiron 15 7506

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 15 7506 and Microsoft Surface Pro 7 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский