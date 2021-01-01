Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Pro 7 or XPS 13 9305 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 vs Dell XPS 13 9305

Microsoft Surface Pro 7
VS
Dell XPS 13 9305
Microsoft Surface Pro 7
From $749
Dell XPS 13 9305
From $849
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2736 x 1824
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and Dell XPS 13 9305 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 61% sharper screen – 267 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9305
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 52 against 45 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Pro 7
vs
XPS 13 9305

Case

Weight 0.77 kg (1.7 lbs) 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs)
Width 292 mm (11.5 inches) 302 mm (11.89 inches)
Height 201 mm (7.91 inches) 199 mm (7.83 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
Area 587 cm2 (91 inches2) 601 cm2 (93.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~81.1%
Side bezels 16.1 mm 3.8 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 175° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Passive Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 2

Display

Size 12.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 267 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2736 x 1824 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1001:1 -
sRGB color space 93.2% -
Adobe RGB profile 60.3% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
Surface Pro 7
400 nits
XPS 13 9305
n/a

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 7.6 V
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 0 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter 281 gramm -

Sound

Audio chip Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.6W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 78.3 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 4 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Surface Pro 7
916
XPS 13 9305 +32%
1208
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Surface Pro 7
1735
XPS 13 9305 +55%
2693
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS - 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 256 384
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 5120x3200 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x2 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 1866 MHz 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Surface Pro 7 vs Surface Laptop 4 13.5
2. Surface Pro 7 vs Surface Pro 7 Plus
3. Surface Pro 7 vs Surface Book 3 13.5
4. XPS 13 9305 vs XPS 13 9310
5. XPS 13 9305 vs ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
6. XPS 13 9305 vs VivoBook S13 S333
7. XPS 13 9305 vs ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371
8. XPS 13 9305 vs Inspiron 13 7306

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 13 9305 and Microsoft Surface Pro 7 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский