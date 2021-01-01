Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Pro 7 or XPS 15 9510 (2021) – what's better?

Display 2736 x 1824
Battery 45 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1
RAM
Storage

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1040 grams less (around 2.29 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 84% sharper screen – 267 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (91 vs 122.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
  • Around 4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 56 against 45 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Laptop:
Surface Pro 7
vs
XPS 15 9510 (2021)

Case

Weight 0.77 kg (1.7 lbs) 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
Dimensions 292 x 201 x 8.5 mm
11.5 x 7.91 x 0.33 inches		 344.7 x 230 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches
Area 587 cm2 (91 inches2) 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~89%
Side bezels 16.1 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Black, Silver Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 175° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Passive Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 2

Display

Size 12.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 267 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2736 x 1824 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1001:1 -
sRGB color space 93.2% -
Adobe RGB profile 60.3% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
Surface Pro 7
400 nits
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +25%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 0 W 90 W
Weigh of AC adapter 281 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 4 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 45 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1343 MHz
FLOPS - 5.5 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 1.87 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 256 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x2 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 1866 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS -
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x1.6W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 78.3 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

