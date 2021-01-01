Microsoft Surface Pro 7 vs Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
Microsoft Surface Pro 7
From $749
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
From $1249
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1040 grams less (around 2.29 lbs)
- Display has support for touch input
- 84% sharper screen – 267 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (91 vs 122.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
- Around 4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 56 against 45 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Case
|Weight
|0.77 kg (1.7 lbs)
|1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
|Dimensions
|292 x 201 x 8.5 mm
11.5 x 7.91 x 0.33 inches
|344.7 x 230 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches
|Area
|587 cm2 (91 inches2)
|793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.7%
|~89%
|Side bezels
|16.1 mm
|4.3 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|175°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Passive
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|2
Display
|Size
|12.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|267 ppi
|145 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|2736 x 1824 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1001:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|93.2%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|60.3%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|0 W
|90 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|281 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
992
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +45%
1440
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1971
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +214%
6188
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1045
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +68%
1757
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2352
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +298%
9359
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|45 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1065 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1343 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|5.5 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|1.87 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units
|256
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x2 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|1866 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x1.6W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Loudness
|78.3 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
