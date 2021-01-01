Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Pro 7 or ENVY 13 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 vs HP ENVY 13

Microsoft Surface Pro 7
VS
HP ENVY 13
Microsoft Surface Pro 7
From $749
HP ENVY 13
From $749
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2736 x 1824
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and HP ENVY 13 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 540 grams less (around 1.19 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 61% sharper screen – 267 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP ENVY 13
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 51 against 45 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Pro 7
vs
ENVY 13

Case

Weight 0.77 kg (1.7 lbs) 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs)
Width 292 mm (11.5 inches) 306.5 mm (12.07 inches)
Height 201 mm (7.91 inches) 194.5 mm (7.66 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 17 mm (0.67 inches)
Area 587 cm2 (91 inches2) 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~81.8%
Side bezels 16.1 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver, Gold
Transformer No No
Opening angle 175° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Passive Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans - 1

Display

Size 12.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 267 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2736 x 1824 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1001:1 -
sRGB color space 93.2% -
Adobe RGB profile 60.3% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
Surface Pro 7
400 nits
ENVY 13
n/a

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 0 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 281 gramm -

Sound

Audio chip Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.6W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 78.3 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 4 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Surface Pro 7
916
ENVY 13 +43%
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Surface Pro 7
1735
ENVY 13 +150%
4346
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Surface Pro 7
407
ENVY 13 +25%
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Surface Pro 7
937
ENVY 13 +113%
2000

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS - 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 2 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
Shading units 256 896
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 5120x3200 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x2 GB -
Clock 1866 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No -
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Surface Laptop Go vs Surface Pro 7
2. Surface Laptop 4 15 vs Surface Pro 7
3. Surface Laptop 3 13.5 vs Surface Pro 7
4. XPS 13 9310 vs ENVY 13
5. ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 vs ENVY 13
6. Surface Laptop 3 15 vs ENVY 13

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP ENVY 13 and Microsoft Surface Pro 7 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский