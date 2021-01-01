Microsoft Surface Pro 7 vs HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
Microsoft Surface Pro 7
From $749
HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
From $899
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)
- 61% sharper screen – 267 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
- Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 51 against 45 watt-hours
- Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|0.77 kg (1.7 lbs)
|1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
|Width
|292 mm (11.5 inches)
|306.5 mm (12.07 inches)
|Height
|201 mm (7.91 inches)
|194.5 mm (7.66 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|16.5 mm (0.65 inches)
|Area
|587 cm2 (91 inches2)
|596 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.7%
|~81.8%
|Side bezels
|16.1 mm
|6.1 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Black, Gold
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|175°
|360°
|Cooling system
|Passive
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|-
|1
Display
|Size
|12.3 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|267 ppi
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|2736 x 1824 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1001:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|93.2%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|60.3%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|0 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|281 gramm
|-
Sound
|Audio chip
|Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x1.6W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|78.3 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|-
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2 GHz
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.4 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
916
ENVY x360 13 (2021) +61%
1473
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1735
ENVY x360 13 (2021) +172%
4720
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
407
ENVY x360 13 (2021) +22%
498
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
937
ENVY x360 13 (2021) +170%
2530
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|1.69 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|256
|768
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|5120x3200 - 60 Hz
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x2 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|1866 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|-
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
