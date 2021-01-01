Microsoft Surface Pro 7 vs HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
Microsoft Surface Pro 7
From $749
HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
From $749
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1090 grams less (around 2.4 lbs)
- 89% sharper screen – 267 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (91 vs 126.8 square inches)
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
- Around 2.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 51 against 45 watt-hours
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|0.77 kg (1.7 lbs)
|1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
|Width
|292 mm (11.5 inches)
|358.9 mm (14.13 inches)
|Height
|201 mm (7.91 inches)
|228 mm (8.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|18.2 mm (0.72 inches)
|Area
|587 cm2 (91 inches2)
|818 cm2 (126.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.7%
|~82%
|Side bezels
|16.1 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|175°
|360°
|Cooling system
|Passive
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|1
Display
|Size
|12.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|267 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|2736 x 1824 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1001:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|93.2%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|60.3%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Right
|Charge power
|0 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|281 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
933
ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) +15%
1072
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1793
ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) +199%
5365
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
390
ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) +14%
445
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
899
ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) +187%
2582
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|10 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1600 MHz
|FLOPS
|0 TFLOPS
|0 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|1.87 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|256
|448
|DirectX support
|12
|12.1
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x2 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|1866 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x1.6W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|78.3 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1