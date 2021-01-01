Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Pro 7 or ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 vs HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)

Microsoft Surface Pro 7
HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
Microsoft Surface Pro 7
HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1090 grams less (around 2.4 lbs)
  • 89% sharper screen – 267 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (91 vs 126.8 square inches)
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
  • Around 2.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 51 against 45 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Surface Pro 7
ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)

Case

Weight 0.77 kg (1.7 lbs) 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
Width 292 mm (11.5 inches) 358.9 mm (14.13 inches)
Height 201 mm (7.91 inches) 228 mm (8.98 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 18.2 mm (0.72 inches)
Area 587 cm2 (91 inches2) 818 cm2 (126.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~82%
Side bezels 16.1 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black, Silver Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 175° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Passive Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 1

Display

Size 12.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 267 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2736 x 1824 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1001:1 -
sRGB color space 93.2% -
Adobe RGB profile 60.3% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 0 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 281 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.4 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 4 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 0 TFLOPS 0 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 1.87 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 256 448
DirectX support 12 12.1

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x2 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 1866 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.6W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 78.3 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

