54 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Pro 7
VS
43 out of 100
HP Pavilion 15
Microsoft Surface Pro 7
HP Pavilion 15
Display 2736 x 1824
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and HP Pavilion 15 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 980 grams less (around 2.16 lbs)
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 45 against 41 watt-hours
  • 167% sharper screen – 267 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (91 vs 130.5 square inches)
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Pro 7
vs
Pavilion 15

Case

Weight 0.77 kg (1.7 lbs) 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
Dimensions 292 x 201 x 8.5 mm
11.5 x 7.91 x 0.33 inches		 360.1 x 233.9 x 17.8 mm
14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches
Area 587 cm2 (91 inches2) 842 cm2 (130.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~79.7%
Side bezels 16.1 mm 7.4 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 175° 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Passive Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 1
Noise level - 42 dB

Display

Size 12.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 267 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2736 x 1824 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1001:1 -
sRGB color space 93.2% -
Adobe RGB profile 60.3% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
Surface Pro 7 +60%
400 nits
Pavilion 15
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.34 V
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 0 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter 281 gramm 304 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 4 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Surface Pro 7
971
Pavilion 15 +35%
1306
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Surface Pro 7
2126
Pavilion 15 +102%
4303
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Surface Pro 7
1045
Pavilion 15 +27%
1322
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Surface Pro 7
2352
Pavilion 15 +111%
4968

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS - 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 1.87 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 256 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 4 32
GPU performance
Surface Pro 7
n/a
Pavilion 15
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x2 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 1866 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.6W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 78.3 dB 81.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 7.4 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

