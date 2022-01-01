Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Pro 7 or Pavilion Aero 13 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 vs HP Pavilion Aero 13

54 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Pro 7
VS
51 out of 100
HP Pavilion Aero 13
Microsoft Surface Pro 7
HP Pavilion Aero 13
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2736 x 1824
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and HP Pavilion Aero 13 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 57% sharper screen – 267 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP Pavilion Aero 13
  • Around 3.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Pro 7
vs
Pavilion Aero 13

Case

Weight 0.77 kg (1.7 lbs) 0.95 kg (2.09 lbs)
Dimensions 292 x 201 x 8.5 mm
11.5 x 7.91 x 0.33 inches		 298 x 209 x 17 mm
11.73 x 8.23 x 0.67 inches
Area 587 cm2 (91 inches2) 623 cm2 (96.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~82.3%
Side bezels 16.1 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Black, Silver White, Silver, Gold, Pink
Transformer No No
Opening angle 175° 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Passive Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 1
Noise level - 35 dB

Display

Size 12.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 267 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2736 x 1824 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1001:1 1316:1
sRGB color space 93.2% 99.8%
Adobe RGB profile 60.3% 74.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 73.4%
Response time 35 ms 37 ms
Max. brightness
Surface Pro 7
400 nits
Pavilion Aero 13
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:55 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 0 W 45 / 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 281 gramm 312 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 4 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS - 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 1.87 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 256 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 4 7
GPU performance
Surface Pro 7
n/a
Pavilion Aero 13
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x2 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 1866 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.6W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 78.3 dB 76.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 11.0 x 6.5 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
