Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Pro 7 or Spectre x360 14 (2021) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 vs HP Spectre x360 14 (2021)

Microsoft Surface Pro 7
VS
HP Spectre x360 14 (2021)
Microsoft Surface Pro 7
From $749
HP Spectre x360 14 (2021)
From $1369
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2736 x 1824
CPU
RAM 8GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and HP Spectre x360 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 570 grams less (around 1.26 lbs)
  • 56% sharper screen – 267 versus 171 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (91 vs 100.3 square inches)
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 14 (2021)
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~47%) battery – 66 against 45 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Pro 7
vs
Spectre x360 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 0.77 kg (1.7 lbs) 1.34 kg (2.95 lbs)
Width 292 mm (11.5 inches) 293.8 mm (11.57 inches)
Height 201 mm (7.91 inches) 220.1 mm (8.67 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
Area 587 cm2 (91 inches2) 647 cm2 (100.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~81.7%
Side bezels 16.1 mm 1.5 mm
Colors Black, Silver Black, Silver, Blue
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 175° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Passive Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 1
Noise level - 41.5 dB

Display

Size 12.3 inches 13.5 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 267 ppi 171 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2736 x 1824 pixels 1920 x 1280 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1001:1 -
sRGB color space 93.2% -
Adobe RGB profile 60.3% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:35 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 0 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 281 gramm 290 gramm

Sound

Audio chip Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.6W -
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 78.3 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 7.4 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 4 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS - 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 256 640
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 5120x3200 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x2 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 1866 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 and Pro 7
2. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go and Pro 7
3. Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus and Pro 7
4. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 and Pro 7
5. Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5 and Pro 7
6. Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5 and Pro 7
7. Dell XPS 13 9310 and HP Spectre x360 14 (2021)
8. Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) and HP Spectre x360 14 (2021)
9. Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus and HP Spectre x360 14 (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP Spectre x360 14 (2021) and Microsoft Surface Pro 7 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский