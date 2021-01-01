Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Pro 7 or IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 vs Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel)

58 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Pro 7
VS
57 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel)
Microsoft Surface Pro 7
From $749
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel)
From $699
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 730 grams less (around 1.61 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 70% sharper screen – 267 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (91 vs 116.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 52.5 against 45 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Pro 7
vs
IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel)

Case

Weight 0.77 kg (1.7 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
Width 292 mm (11.5 inches) 328 mm (12.91 inches)
Height 201 mm (7.91 inches) 229 mm (9.02 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 587 cm2 (91 inches2) 751 cm2 (116.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~71.9%
Side bezels 16.1 mm 9.1 mm
Colors Black, Silver Blue
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 175° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Passive Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 1

Display

Size 12.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 267 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2736 x 1824 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1001:1 -
sRGB color space 93.2% -
Adobe RGB profile 60.3% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 0 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 281 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 4 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 1.87 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 256 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x2 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 1866 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.6W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 78.3 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

