54 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Pro 7
VS
55 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”)
Microsoft Surface Pro 7
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”)
Display 2736 x 1824
CPU Intel Core i7 11370H
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 530 grams less (around 1.17 lbs)
  • 41% sharper screen – 267 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (91 vs 107.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”)
  • Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 61 against 45 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Pro 7
vs
IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”)

Case

Weight 0.77 kg (1.7 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Dimensions 292 x 201 x 8.5 mm
11.5 x 7.91 x 0.33 inches		 312.4 x 221.4 x 14.6-16.9 mm
12.3 x 8.72 x 0.57-0.67 inches
Area 587 cm2 (91 inches2) 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~82.2%
Side bezels 16.1 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 175° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Passive Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 1
Noise level - 47 dB

Display

Size 12.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 267 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2736 x 1824 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1001:1 -
sRGB color space 93.2% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 60.3% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 0 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 281 gramm 330 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 3.0-3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.4 GHz 4.8 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 4 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS - 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 1.87 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 256 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 4 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x2 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 1866 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.6W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 78.3 dB 79.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

