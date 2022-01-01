You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2736 x 1824 - 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i3 1005G1 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i7 1270P RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)

65% sharper screen – 267 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (91 vs 108.8 square inches) Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 57 against 45 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.77 kg (1.7 lbs) 1.12 kg (2.47 lbs) Dimensions 292 x 201 x 8.5 mm

11.5 x 7.91 x 0.33 inches 315.6 x 222.5 x 15.36 mm

12.43 x 8.76 x 0.6 inches Area 587 cm2 (91 inches2) 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~80.9% Side bezels 16.1 mm 7.1 mm Colors Black, Silver Black Transformer No No Opening angle 175° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Passive Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans - 2

Display 2736 x 1824 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 Size 12.3 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 267 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2736 x 1824 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1001:1 - sRGB color space 93.2% 100% Adobe RGB profile 60.3% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness Surface Pro 7 400 nits ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 57 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 0 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 281 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics G1 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS - 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory speed 1.87 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 256 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 4 20 GPU performance Surface Pro 7 n/a ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x2 GB 2x8 GB Clock 1866 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable No - Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS - Speakers 2.0 4.0 Power 2x1.6W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 78.3 dB - Microphones 2 4

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.