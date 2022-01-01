Microsoft Surface Pro 7 vs Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1040 grams less (around 2.29 lbs)
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 36% more compact case (91 vs 141.4 square inches)
- 41% sharper screen – 267 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
- Around 5.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~100%) battery – 90 against 45 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|0.77 kg (1.7 lbs)
|1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
|Dimensions
|292 x 201 x 8.5 mm
11.5 x 7.91 x 0.33 inches
|359.5 x 253.8 x 17.7 mm
14.15 x 9.99 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|587 cm2 (91 inches2)
|912 cm2 (141.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.7%
|~81.4%
|Side bezels
|16.1 mm
|7.4 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|175°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Passive
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|-
|2
|Noise level
|-
|52.4 dB
Display
|Size
|12.3 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|267 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|2736 x 1824 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1001:1
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|93.2%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|60.3%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|0 W
|135 / 170 / 230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|281 gramm
|534 / 882 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.4 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|2
|8
|Threads
|4
|16
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
971
1587
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2126
8344
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1045
1562
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2352
12617
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|35 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|735 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1035 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|5.3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|1.87 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|256
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|32
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|4
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x2 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|1866 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x1.6W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|78.3 dB
|76.3 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|1.5 mm
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
