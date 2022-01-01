You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2736 x 1824 - 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i3 1005G1 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1 - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1040 grams less (around 2.29 lbs)

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 36% more compact case (91 vs 141.4 square inches)

41% sharper screen – 267 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) Around 5.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~100%) battery – 90 against 45 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.77 kg (1.7 lbs) 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) Dimensions 292 x 201 x 8.5 mm

11.5 x 7.91 x 0.33 inches 359.5 x 253.8 x 17.7 mm

14.15 x 9.99 x 0.7 inches Area 587 cm2 (91 inches2) 912 cm2 (141.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~81.4% Side bezels 16.1 mm 7.4 mm Colors Black, Silver Black Transformer No No Opening angle 175° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Passive Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans - 2 Noise level - 52.4 dB

Display 2736 x 1824 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Touch) Size 12.3 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 267 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2736 x 1824 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1001:1 1200:1 sRGB color space 93.2% 100% Adobe RGB profile 60.3% - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness Surface Pro 7 400 nits ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 0 W 135 / 170 / 230 W Weigh of AC adapter 281 gramm 534 / 882 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics G1 GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB TGP 15 W 35 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 735 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1035 MHz FLOPS - 5.3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 1.87 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 256 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 4 48 GPU performance Surface Pro 7 n/a ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) 5.3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x2 GB 2x8 GB Clock 1866 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x1.6W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 78.3 dB 76.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 6.5 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

