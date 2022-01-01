Microsoft Surface Pro 7 vs Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
100
100
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
- Display has support for touch input
- 36% sharper screen – 267 versus 196 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 37% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|0.77 kg (1.7 lbs)
|0.9 kg (1.98 lbs)
|Dimensions
|292 x 201 x 8.5 mm
11.5 x 7.91 x 0.33 inches
|292.8 x 207.7 x 13.8-17.2 mm
11.53 x 8.18 x 0.54-0.68 inches
|Area
|587 cm2 (91 inches2)
|608 cm2 (94.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.7%
|~80.6%
|Side bezels
|16.1 mm
|6.4 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|175°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Passive
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|1
|Noise level
|-
|37.5 dB
Display
|Size
|12.3 inches
|13 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|267 ppi
|196 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|2736 x 1824 pixels
|2160 x 1350 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1001:1
|1700:1
|sRGB color space
|93.2%
|99.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|60.3%
|65.7%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|70.4%
|Response time
|35 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|1:15 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|0 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|281 gramm
|323 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2 GHz
|0.8-1.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
971
ThinkPad X1 Nano +30%
1262
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2126
ThinkPad X1 Nano +111%
4489
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1045
ThinkPad X1 Nano +17%
1221
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2352
ThinkPad X1 Nano +37%
3213
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|1.87 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|256
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|32
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|4
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x2 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|1866 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x1.6W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|78.3 dB
|86.4 dB
|Microphones
|2
|4
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|1.5 mm
|Size
|-
|10.0 x 5.6 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1