Microsoft Surface Pro 7 vs Lenovo Yoga 9i (14")
Microsoft Surface Pro 7
From $749
Lenovo Yoga 9i (14")
From $879
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
- 70% sharper screen – 267 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (91 vs 107.1 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i (14")
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 60 against 45 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|0.77 kg (1.7 lbs)
|1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
|Width
|292 mm (11.5 inches)
|319.4 mm (12.57 inches)
|Height
|201 mm (7.91 inches)
|216.4 mm (8.52 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|14.6-15.7 mm (0.57-0.62 inches)
|Area
|587 cm2 (91 inches2)
|691 cm2 (107.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.7%
|~78.1%
|Side bezels
|16.1 mm
|4.8 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|175°
|360°
|Cooling system
|Passive
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|1
|Noise level
|-
|39.7 dB
Display
|Size
|12.3 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|267 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|2736 x 1824 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1001:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|93.2%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|60.3%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|0 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|281 gramm
|342 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
933
Yoga 9i (14") +35%
1255
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1793
Yoga 9i (14") +130%
4115
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
390
Yoga 9i (14") +28%
501
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
899
Yoga 9i (14") +103%
1822
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|0 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|1.87 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|256
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x2 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|1866 MHz
|4267 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x1.6W
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|78.3 dB
|85.6 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|-
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
