Microsoft Surface Pro 7 vs Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (91 vs 104.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
- Around 3.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 61 against 45 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|0.77 kg (1.7 lbs)
|1.1 kg (2.43 lbs)
|Dimensions
|292 x 201 x 8.5 mm
11.5 x 7.91 x 0.33 inches
|313 x 215 x 14.9 mm
12.32 x 8.46 x 0.59 inches
|Area
|587 cm2 (91 inches2)
|673 cm2 (104.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.7%
|~84.5%
|Side bezels
|16.1 mm
|5.8 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|175°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Passive
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|2
Display
|Size
|12.3 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|PPI
|267 ppi
|243 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|2736 x 1824 pixels
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1001:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|93.2%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|60.3%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|0 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|281 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
971
1320
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2126
5511
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1045
1291
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2352
7175
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|-
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|1.87 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|256
|896
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|32
|56
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|4
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x2 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|1866 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x1.6W
|2x3W, 2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|78.3 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
