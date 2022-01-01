Microsoft Surface Pro 7 vs Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
- 18% sharper screen – 267 versus 227 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 50 against 45 watt-hours
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|0.77 kg (1.7 lbs)
|0.97 kg (2.14 lbs)
|Dimensions
|292 x 201 x 8.5 mm
11.5 x 7.91 x 0.33 inches
|295.9 x 208.8 x 14.2-15 mm
11.65 x 8.22 x 0.56-0.59 inches
|Area
|587 cm2 (91 inches2)
|618 cm2 (95.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.7%
|~83%
|Side bezels
|16.1 mm
|4.7 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|White
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|175°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Passive
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|1
|Noise level
|-
|37.7 dB
Display
|Size
|12.3 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|267 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|2736 x 1824 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1001:1
|1250:1
|sRGB color space
|93.2%
|97%
|Adobe RGB profile
|60.3%
|61.3%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|65.1%
|Response time
|35 ms
|30 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|2:15 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|0 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|281 gramm
|322 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
971
1265
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2126
4162
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1045
1284
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2352
4838
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|1.87 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|256
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|32
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|4
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x2 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|1866 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS
|Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x1.6W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|78.3 dB
|78.5 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|-
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 7.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
