Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 530 grams less (around 1.17 lbs)

41% sharper screen – 267 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (91 vs 107.3 square inches) Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel) Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 61 against 45 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.77 kg (1.7 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) Dimensions 292 x 201 x 8.5 mm

11.5 x 7.91 x 0.33 inches 312.4 x 221.4 x 14.6-16.9 mm

12.3 x 8.72 x 0.57-0.67 inches Area 587 cm2 (91 inches2) 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~82.2% Side bezels 16.1 mm 5.4 mm Colors Black, Silver Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 175° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Passive Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans - 2

Display 2736 x 1824 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 (IPS) 2880 x 1800 (OLED) Size 12.3 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 267 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2736 x 1824 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes - Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1001:1 - sRGB color space 93.2% 100% Adobe RGB profile 60.3% - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness Surface Pro 7 +33% 400 nits Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 61 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 0 W 65 / 95 W Weigh of AC adapter 281 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics G1 GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 15 W 25 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS - 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 1.87 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 256 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 4 32 GPU performance Surface Pro 7 n/a Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel) 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x2 GB 2x4 GB Clock 1866 MHz 4267 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x2546 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x1.6W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 78.3 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

