Microsoft Surface Pro 7 vs Book 3 13.5"
Microsoft Surface Pro 7
From $749
Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5"
From $1599
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 870 grams less (around 1.92 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (91 vs 112.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5"
- Around 46% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a much bigger (~53%) battery – 69 against 45 watt-hours
Laptop:
Case
|Weight
|0.77 kg (1.7 lbs)
|1.64 kg (3.62 lbs)
|Width
|292 mm (11.5 inches)
|312 mm (12.28 inches)
|Height
|201 mm (7.91 inches)
|232 mm (9.13 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|15-23 mm (0.59-0.91 inches)
|Area
|587 cm2 (91 inches2)
|724 cm2 (112.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.7%
|~75%
|Side bezels
|16.1 mm
|13.3 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|175°
|360°
|Cooling system
|Passive
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|2
|Noise level
|-
|33.6 dB
Display
|Size
|12.3 inches
|13.5 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|267 ppi
|267 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|3:2
|Resolution
|2736 x 1824 pixels
|3000 x 2000 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1001:1
|1600:1
|sRGB color space
|93.2%
|95%
|Adobe RGB profile
|60.3%
|61%
|Response time
|35 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|0 W
|65 / 102 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|281 gramm
|-
Sound
|Audio chip
|Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS
|Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x1.6W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|78.3 dB
|61.8 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|-
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|1.55 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2 GHz
|1.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
916
Surface Book 3 13.5" +14%
1040
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1735
Surface Book 3 13.5" +65%
2858
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
407
428
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
937
Surface Book 3 13.5" +46%
1371
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|256
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|5120x3200 - 60 Hz
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x2 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|1866 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
