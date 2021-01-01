Microsoft Surface Pro 7 vs Book 3 15"
Microsoft Surface Pro 7
From $749
Microsoft Surface Book 3 15"
From $2299
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
100
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1130 grams less (around 2.49 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 32% more compact case (91 vs 133.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 15"
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a much bigger (~82%) battery – 82 against 45 watt-hours
- Around 65% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|0.77 kg (1.7 lbs)
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Width
|292 mm (11.5 inches)
|343 mm (13.5 inches)
|Height
|201 mm (7.91 inches)
|251 mm (9.88 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|15-23 mm (0.59-0.91 inches)
|Area
|587 cm2 (91 inches2)
|861 cm2 (133.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.7%
|~77.8%
|Side bezels
|16.1 mm
|13 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|175°
|360°
|Cooling system
|Passive
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|2
|Noise level
|-
|34 dB
Display
|Size
|12.3 inches
|15 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|267 ppi
|260 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|3:2
|Resolution
|2736 x 1824 pixels
|3240 x 2160 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1001:1
|1600:1
|sRGB color space
|93.2%
|93%
|Adobe RGB profile
|60.3%
|58%
|Response time
|35 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|0 W
|127 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|281 gramm
|452 gramm
Sound
|Audio chip
|Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS
|Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x1.6W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|78.3 dB
|65.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|-
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|1.55 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
916
Surface Book 3 15" +33%
1217
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1735
Surface Book 3 15" +118%
3784
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
407
Surface Book 3 15" +11%
452
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
937
Surface Book 3 15" +65%
1543
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1140 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1335 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|4.101 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|192 bit
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|256
|1536
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|5120x3200 - 60 Hz
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x2 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|1866 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1