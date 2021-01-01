Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Pro 7 or Surface Laptop Go – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 vs Laptop Go

Microsoft Surface Pro 7
VS
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
Microsoft Surface Pro 7
From $749
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
From $549
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i5 1035G1
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and Laptop Go important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7
  • Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 45 against 39 watt-hours
  • 79% sharper screen – 267 versus 149 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
  • Around 46% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Pro 7
vs
Surface Laptop Go

Case

Weight 0.77 kg (1.7 lbs) 1.11 kg (2.45 lbs)
Width 292 mm (11.5 inches) 278.1 mm (10.95 inches)
Height 201 mm (7.91 inches) 205.7 mm (8.1 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 15.6 mm (0.61 inches)
Area 587 cm2 (91 inches2) 572 cm2 (88.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~80%
Side bezels 16.1 mm 8 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver, Gold, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 175° 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Passive Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 1
Noise level - 44.2 dB

Display

Size 12.3 inches 12.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 267 ppi 149 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 3:2
Resolution 2736 x 1824 pixels 1536 x 1024 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1001:1 1222:1
sRGB color space 93.2% 94.4%
Adobe RGB profile 60.3% 60.2%
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Surface Pro 7 +33%
400 nits
Surface Laptop Go
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:10 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 0 W 39 W
Weigh of AC adapter 281 gramm 218 gramm

Sound

Audio chip Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.6W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 78.3 dB 81.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 10.0 x 6.6 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 1.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.4 GHz 3.6 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 4 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1 Intel UHD Graphics G1
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 256 256
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 5120x3200 - 60 Hz 5120x3200 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x2 GB 2x2 GB
Clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) -
Channels 1x128 GB 1x64 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

